Mothers' Instinct: cast, trama e tutto ciò che sappiamo sul thriller con Anne Hathaway e Jessica Chastain (Di sabato 2 dicembre 2023) Ecco tutto ciò che sappiamo finora su Mothers' Instinct, l'ultimo thriller con Anne Hathaway e Jessica Chastain remake di Doppio sospetto e adattamento dell'omonimo libro di Barbara Abel. Mothers' Instinct è il prossimo thriller psicologico che vedrà come protagoniste Anne Hathaway e Jessica Chastain nel ruolo di due migliori amiche che durante gli anni '60 vivono un'esistenza idilliaca e apparentemente armoniosa. Il film è un remake di Doppio Sospetto, che ha conquistato ben 9 Magritte Awards (la versione belga degli Oscar) sia un adattamento del romanzo Derrière la Haine della scrittrice Barbara Abel. Dai dettagli del ...Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising
Altre News in Rete:
Mothers' Instinct: cast, trama e tutto ciò che sappiamo sul thriller con ... Movieplayer
Mothers' Instinct - Film (2023) MYmovies.it
Mothers' Instinct: cast, trama e tutto ciò che sappiamo sul thriller con Anne Hathaway e Jessica ChastainEcco tutto ciò che sappiamo finora su Mothers' Instinct, l'ultimo thriller con Anne Hathaway e Jessica Chastain remake di Doppio sospetto e adattamento dell'omonimo libro di Barbara Abel. NOTIZIA di ...
Mothers InstinctVideo su : Mothers Instinct