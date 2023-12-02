May December | storia vera | Vili oggi e il finale spiegato del film

(Di sabato 2 dicembre 2023) Su Netflix sarà disponibile anche in Italia May, il dramma diretto da Todd Haynes con Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman e Charles Melton. La trama deldel 2023 si basa su una, uno scandalo che continua a influenzare la vita dei protagonisti dopo ben due decenni. La pellicola vede protagonista l’attrice Elizabeth Berry, la quale dovrà recitare in un nuovosulla vita della coppia di sposi Gracie e Joe (nella realtà Mary e). I due sono protagonisti di questa pellicola perché sono diventati una coppia quando lei aveva 36 anni e lui 13. Nella vita reale, media dell’epoca sono impazziti per questa, con Mary che ha dato alla luce il loro primo figlio mentre si trovava in prigione. Alla fine i due si sono sposati e hanno avuto un altro ...

