May December, storia vera: Vili oggi e il finale spiegato del film (Di sabato 2 dicembre 2023) Su Netflix sarà disponibile anche in Italia May December, il dramma diretto da Todd Haynes con Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman e Charles Melton. La trama del film del 2023 si basa su una storia vera, uno scandalo che continua a influenzare la vita dei protagonisti dopo ben due decenni. La pellicola vede protagonista l’attrice Elizabeth Berry, la quale dovrà recitare in un nuovo film sulla vita della coppia di sposi Gracie e Joe (nella realtà Mary e Vili). I due sono protagonisti di questa pellicola perché sono diventati una coppia quando lei aveva 36 anni e lui 13. Nella vita reale, media dell’epoca sono impazziti per questa storia, con Mary che ha dato alla luce il loro primo figlio mentre si trovava in prigione. Alla fine i due si sono sposati e hanno avuto un altro ...Leggi su latuafonte
