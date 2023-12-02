Lukaku | lo Newcastle lo vuole

(Di sabato 2 dicembre 2023) Il futuro dell’attaccante belga resta in sospeso perché è in prestito alla Roma ma appartiene, come sappiamo, a un Chelsea che non punta su di lui “resterà? Lo abbiamo voluto, altrimenti non sarebbe qui. È troppo presto per parlarne, dobbiamo godercelo fino alla fine. Devo invitare tutti a non fare come con Dybala: abbiamo L'articolo

Altre News in Rete:

Lukaku cambia ancora: futuro in bianconero per Big Rom

al: il belga può tornare in Premier LeagueAnche la Roma pensa a Romeluin vista della prossima stagione, col club che vorrebbe riscattarlo dopo l'inizio positivo del belga in ...

Dal Belgio - Lukaku, addio anche alla Roma Il Newcastle pensa a ... L'Interista

Dal Belgio: per l'attacco il Newcastle pensa a Lukaku Sportitalia

Transfer gossip: Man Utd boost in 16-goal striker chase; Newcastle target £35m Chelsea flop

Serhou Guirassy's agents are doing everything they can to force a move to the Premier League, while Newcastle are keen on a Chelsea flop we never thought we'd see again.

Arsenal news LIVE: Gunners ‘target’ Kylian Mbappe, Tomiyasu set for new deal, Douglas Luiz transfer updates – latest

ARSENAL are exploring the possibility of signing French phenomenon Kylian Mbappe according to reports. Mbappe’s current contract with PSG is set to expire in June, meaning he will become a free ...