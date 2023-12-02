(Di sabato 2 dicembre 2023) Kendrick Lamar NYC, maggio David CabreraLa maggioranza dei partecipanti al Met Galaha preso alla lettera il tema dedicato a Karl Lagerfeld e abbiamo ammirato una marea di colletti alti, guanti in pelle e grandi occhiali da sole. Kendrick Lamar, invece, si è affidato al proprio gusto. Il vincitore del Premio Pulitzer ha indossato una giacca di pelle Chanel dal taglio squadrato con una sciarpa di seta Chanel legata intorno alla vita, enfatizzata dal logo della maison a doppia C cucita sul cappello e dal suo dente tempestato di diamanti. Così, ha vinto a mani basse la serata più importante della moda. Steve Lacy LA, febbraio 65th GRAMMY Awards - Show Frazer Harrison / Getty ImagesIlè stato un anno da urlo per i capi in pelle; quindi, lasciamo a Lacy il compito di esibire ai Grammy un abito Saint Laurent interamente in pelle, corredato da un ...

Altre News in Rete:

VIZIO Rolls Out Home Entertainment Bargains For Black Friday

... Calif.-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Black Friday is one of theshopping days of the year, and VIZIO (... DTS:X, DTS Virtual:X, HDMI eARC and more into a one - piece design thatjust about anywhere. ...

I migliori outfit del 2023 secondo GQ GQ Italia

The biggest fits at GQ Men of the Year 2023 British GQ

Best NPCs In Phandelver And Below The Shattered Obelisk - DND

Every campaign needs an NPC that can only be described as 'skrunkly', and Droop certainly fits the bill. This plucky goblin provides ... Dive in to the expanded classic and find the best places to ...

I Biggest Fits del 2023

La maggioranza dei partecipanti al Met Gala 2023 ha preso alla lettera il tema dedicato a Karl Lagerfeld e abbiamo ammirato una marea di colletti alti, guanti in pelle e grandi occhiali da sole.