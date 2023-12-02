EQT Joins the Oil & Gas Decarbonization Charter

EQT Joins

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sbircialanotizia©

Autore : sbircialanotizia
EQT Joins the Oil & Gas Decarbonization Charter (Di sabato 2 dicembre 2023) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT), the largest producer of natural gas in the United States, today announced its participation in the Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter (OGDC) unveiled at COP28. This landmark Charter is dedicated to speeding up climate action and achieving high-scale impact across the oil and gas sectors. "EQT
Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
Altre News in Rete:

EQT Joins the Oil & Gas Decarbonization Charter  PR Newswire

EQT AI expert Vilhelm von Ehrenheim joins Swedish startup QA.tech  ArcticStartup

EQT Joins the Oil & Gas Decarbonization Charter

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT), the largest producer of natural gas in the United States, today announced its participation in the Oil and Gas Decarbonization Cha ...

EQT AI expert Vilhelm von Ehrenheim joins Swedish startup QA.tech

Vilhelm von Ehrenheim, an AI expert formerly at EQT, has become the Chief AI Officer and co-founder of Swedish startup QA.tech. QA.tech specializes in ...
Video su : EQT Joins
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : EQT Joins Joins & Decarbonization Charter