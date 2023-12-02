Eastleigh vs Reading – probabili formazioni (Di sabato 2 dicembre 2023) L’Eastleigh della National League accoglie un Reading in miglioramento al Silverlake Stadium nel secondo turno di FA Cup domenica 3 dicembre. I Royals hanno vissuto una campagna tormentata, ma il manager Ruben Selles sta mostrando i segni di una svolta nel Reading. Il calcio di inizio di Eastleigh vs Reading è previsto alle 14 Anteprima della partita Eastleigh vs Reading a che punto sono le due squadre Eastleigh Dopo essere sceso in terza serie per la prima volta in 30 anni, il Reading ha giocato in tre coppe nazionali in questa stagione, ma è da lì che sono arrivati praticamente tutti i suoi successi. Il Reading è entrato nei turni ad eliminazione diretta dell’EFL Trophy ed è stato battuto solo ai ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
