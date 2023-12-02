Eastern Mediterranean Energy 2023, a Cipro l’energia che fa sistema (Di sabato 2 dicembre 2023) Presenti grandi realtà, da Eni a Saipem e Danieli, e pmi d'eccellenza nel made in Italy Un evento che ha aggregato alcune delle più importanti realtà internazionali di un settore, quello dell’energia, che riparte, con un format estremamente pragmatico e per addetti ai lavori. Si è tenuto a Limassol, Cipro, crocevia tra oriente e occidente, Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
Altre News in Rete:
Italy vows to bolster dialogue 'between the two shores of the Mediterranean'Monday's UfM meeting - which gathers the foreign minister of 43 Middle Eastern and Mediterranean countries including European ones like Italy - will focus on how to stabilise the region and on the ...
L'energia che fa sistema, a Cipro l'Eastern Mediterranean Energy Adnkronos
Unauthorised drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean ... Consilium.europa.eu
Eastern Mediterranean Energy 2023, a Cipro l'energia che fa sistemaSi è tenuto a Limassol, Cipro, crocevia tra oriente e occidente, dal 28 al 30 novembre l'Eastern Mediterranean Energy 2023. "La visione dei tre giorni e’ stata chiara: la ripresa del settore energy ...
USS Independence: The Mighty Aircraft Carrier That Was a Real Floating AirbaseThe fourth and final ship to join the Forrestal-class was the USS Independence (CVA-62). Like her sister-ships, the Independence was designed to function in both the nuclear strike and conventional ...
Eastern MediterraneanVideo su : Eastern Mediterranean