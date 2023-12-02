Eastern Mediterranean Energy 2023 | a Cipro l’energia che fa sistema

Eastern Mediterranean

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sbircialanotizia©

Autore : sbircialanotizia
Eastern Mediterranean Energy 2023, a Cipro l’energia che fa sistema (Di sabato 2 dicembre 2023) Presenti grandi realtà, da Eni a Saipem e Danieli, e pmi d'eccellenza nel made in Italy Un evento che ha aggregato alcune delle più importanti realtà internazionali di un settore, quello dell’energia, che riparte, con un format estremamente pragmatico e per addetti ai lavori. Si è tenuto a Limassol, Cipro, crocevia tra oriente e occidente,
Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
Altre News in Rete:

Italy vows to bolster dialogue 'between the two shores of the Mediterranean'

Monday's UfM meeting - which gathers the foreign minister of 43 Middle Eastern and Mediterranean countries including European ones like Italy - will focus on how to stabilise the region and on the ...

L'energia che fa sistema, a Cipro l'Eastern Mediterranean Energy  Adnkronos

Unauthorised drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean ...  Consilium.europa.eu

Eastern Mediterranean Energy 2023, a Cipro l'energia che fa sistema

Si è tenuto a Limassol, Cipro, crocevia tra oriente e occidente, dal 28 al 30 novembre l'Eastern Mediterranean Energy 2023. "La visione dei tre giorni e’ stata chiara: la ripresa del settore energy ...

USS Independence: The Mighty Aircraft Carrier That Was a Real Floating Airbase

The fourth and final ship to join the Forrestal-class was the USS Independence (CVA-62). Like her sister-ships, the Independence was designed to function in both the nuclear strike and conventional ...
Video su : Eastern Mediterranean
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Eastern Mediterranean Eastern Mediterranean Energy 2023 Cipro