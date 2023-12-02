(Di sabato 2 dicembre 2023) BEIJING, Dec. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/Beijing, the strong, fast-beating heart of Chinese prosperity, has been known as a safe and stable city free from natural calamities. But not the summer of 2023. Throughout the season, the mercury soared, with daily highs consistently hitting over 40°C. Then as the capital had a relative respite from

Altre News in Rete:

CGTN: San Francisco a new starter for China - U.S. relations

S., as no country can tacklechange, the pandemic threat, or other transnational problems ... https://news..com/news/2023 - 11 - 16/San - Francisco - a - new - starter - for - China - U - S -...

Significance of China-U.S. climate cooperation news.cgtn.com

France not meeting climate pledges despite 2015 climate ... newseu.cgtn.com

CGTN: On climate change, we're running out of time, not options

If climate change is a global concern, the burden is not equally shared. On the one hand, developed countries are responsible for most of the heat-trapping emissions since the Industrial Revolution.

Colombia’s environmental minister discusses climate change action

COP 28 begins in Dubai where hundreds of leaders and ministers will meet to discuss the urgency of climate action. In South America, few nations are more aware of this urgency than ...