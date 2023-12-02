AEW | Chris Jericho insaziabile | appare a sorpresa anche in Vietnam Pro Wrestling! Il video

(Di sabato 2 dicembre 2023) Immaginate partecipare ad Immortal Glory, evento dellaPro Wrestling. Ed immaginate che, ad un certo punto, Judas dei Fozzy risuoni nell’arena. E’ quello che è successo poche ore fa, quandoè apparso adurante lo show, scatenando il panico tra i fan che, ovviamente, mai potevano immaginare una sua apparizione. Il #1 Contender agli AEW Tag-Team Titles insieme a Kenny Omega ha scioccato i fan presenti, che si sono armati di telefonini ed hanno immortalato questo momento storico per una delle federazioni più importanti del paese del sud-est asiatico. Ecco qui l’apparizione diripresa dai fan presenti:ese pro wrestling and a guest appearance from. Pretty standard Saturday ...

