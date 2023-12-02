AEW : Chris Jericho annuncia il ritiro di Paul Wight (The Big Show)
AEW : Ufficiale Christian Cage vs Adam Copeland - TNT Title Match in programma a Dynamite
AEW : Adam Copeland rende pan per focaccia a Christian - con lui i “mind games” non funzionano
AEW : Domani a Dynamite Christian risponderà alla sfida lanciata da Adam Copeland
AEW : Adam Copeland mette nel mirino il titolo TNT di Christian Cage
AEW : Christian Cage battezza Luchasaurus come “Killswitch” e Nick Wayne come “The Prodigy”.
Chris Jericho voleva un match con CM Punk in AEW The Shield Of Wrestling
AEW: Chris Jericho insaziabile, appare a sorpresa anche in Vietnam Pro Wrestling! Il video Zona Wrestling
Chris Jericho Might Be The Gordie Howe Of AEWChris Jericho continues to prove his doubters wrong at 53 years old in All Elite Wrestling. One-half of The Golden Jets tag team, Chris Jericho participated in the Full Gear Media Scrum. When asked ...
Bryan Danielson Confirms Role On AEW Disciplinary Committee That Fired CM PunkAEW star Bryan Danielson has confirmed his role on the AEW disciplinary committee that recommended Tony Khan fire CM Punk.