(Di sabato 2 dicembre 2023) ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/His Highness Sheikh Mohamed binAl Nahyan, President of the UAE, today awarded theof the, the UAE's pioneering global award inand humanitarianism,atUAE in Expo City Dubai. Thewas attended by numerous

Altre News in Rete:

REPLY: Up Reply receives the Partner Excellence Award in the 2023 Personalization Awards from Dynamic Yield

Up Reply wasfor its expertise in digital growth and experience optimisation, leading ... Therepresent pioneers at the forefront of customer experience and serve as a beacon for ...

11 Winners Recognised at Zayed Sustainability Prize Awards ... PR Newswire

Inspirational winners recognised at star-studded Gala Dinner foundationoflight.co.uk

ARISE, MTN, Others Shine at CIO Awards

The Chief Information Officer (CIO) of MTN Nigeria, Shoyinka Shodunke and Arise News Channel’s Adetunji Ayoade, amongst others emerged winners at the recently held CIO Awards Africa in Lagos, recently ...

11 Winners Recognised at Zayed Sustainability Prize Awards Ceremony held during COP28 UAE

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, today awarded the winners of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, the UAE's pioneering gl ...