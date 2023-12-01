Wycombe Wanderers vs Morecambe – probabili formazioni

(Di venerdì 1 dicembre 2023) Sabato 2 dicembre il, squadra di League One, accoglierà all’Adams Park il, squadra di quarta fascia, per giocarsi un posto nel terzo turno di FA Cup. I Chairboys hanno perso le ultime due partite, mentre gli ospiti arrivano nel Buckinghamshire dopo quattro sconfitte consecutive. Il calcio di inizio divsè previsto alle 18 Anteprima della partitavsa che punto sono le due squadreDopo aver subito una serie di sconfitte al primo turno, ilsi presenta al secondo turno per la prima volta dalla stagione 2020-21. I Chairboys hanno ottenuto una stretta vittoria in ...

