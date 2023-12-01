WWE | Kevin Owens vs Grayson Waller stanotte a Smackdown | insieme ai ritorni di Logan Paul | Randy Orton e…

WWE Kevin

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Autore : zonawrestling
WWE: Kevin Owens vs Grayson Waller stanotte a Smackdown, insieme ai ritorni di Logan Paul, Randy Orton e… (Di venerdì 1 dicembre 2023) Una già ricca puntata di Smackdown vede un’aggiunta delle ultime ore: Kevin Owens sfiderà Grayson Waller durante l’odierno episodio dello show blu, in programma alle 2 italiane. Il match, dopo il Tag-Team Match con il coinvolgimento di LA Knight ed Austin Theory di sette giorni fa, va ad aggiungersi ad una già corposa card che prevede un segmento importante dedicato al Damage CTRL ed i ritorni, diversi ma entrambi importanti, di Logan Paul e Randy Orton. Luke Gallows e Karl Anderson saranno a Brooklyn, ritorno anche per loro? Le sorprese non sembrano però finite. La puntata, che si terrà a Brooklyn, potrebbe vedere il ritorno anche di Luke Gallows e Karl Anderson, che saranno nel backstage secondo ...
Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Altre News in Rete:

Lutto nel wrestling: morto Scott Hall, per tutti l'idolo Razor Ramon

Razon Ramon, addio al wrestler idolo degli anni '90 Il ricordo della WWE di Razon Ramon L'annuncio dell'amico Kevin Nash Una vita tormentata: abuso di sostanze, risse e accusa di omicidio Razon Ramon,...

WWE: Kevin Owens parla di CM Punk  Tuttowrestling

WWE: La sospensione di Kevin Owens è terminata  Tuttowrestling

Producers, Backstage News For War Games Go Home Editions Of WWE Raw & Smackdown

To directly support us and our continuing breaking news, interviews, and the like, subscribe to FightfulSelect.com. You'll get exclusive news sent to you directly before anyone else, and dozens of ...

‘WrestleMania 40 baby’: Rumor of possible Stone Cold vs CM Punk match leaves WWE fans in a frenzy

WWE fans are excited to see when will CM Punk make his in-ring ... The Rattlesnake made the most awaited return to the ring at WrestleMania 38 against Kevin Owens. Austin 3:16 was also one of the ...
Video su : WWE Kevin
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : WWE Kevin Kevin Owens Grayson Waller stanotte