The Marvels | Bob Iger spiega il flop del film | “Poca supervisione”

The Marvels

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a cinemaserietv©

Autore : cinemaserietv
The Marvels, Bob Iger spiega il flop del film: “Poca supervisione” (Di venerdì 1 dicembre 2023) Il CEO Disney Bob Iger ha voluto dare la sua versione sulle ragioni del flop di The Marvels, ultimo film MCU, al botteghino; l’amministratore delegato, presente ad un panel organizzato dal NY Times, ha imputato la pessima performance del nuovo film con Brie Larson a una mancanza di supervisione sul set, dovuta in parte alle ristrettezze imposte dai protocolli pandemici; a questo va aggiunto il notevole incremento quantitativo di contenuti, prodotti per Disney+, che ha reso ancora più difficoltosa una gestione ordinata dei prodotti. Ecco le parole di Iger, riportate da CNBC: “The Marvels è stato girato durante il Covid, ed è mancata quella supervisione giornaliera sul set, laddove i dirigenti controllano minuziosamente il lavoro ...
Leggi su cinemaserietv
Advertising

  • The Marvels - Iman Vellani svela i registi MCU con cui vorrebbe collaborare

  • The Marvels - per Bob Iger "ha fatto flop perché c'erano pochi dirigenti a supervisionare"

  • Tomb Raider : la sceneggiatrice di The Marvels scriverà la serie Amazon

  • Zawe Ashton ha dovuto "rigirare completamente" The Marvels dopo aver partorito

  • The Marvels : Kelsey Grammer commenta la scena mid-credits e anticipa nuove apparizioni nell'MCU

  • The Marvels : Adam Warlock doveva comparire nel film - i Marvel Studios lo hanno impedito

MCU, Bob Iger parla del flop di The Marvels

In particolare ha voluto condividere il proprio punto di vista sul flop di The Marvels, citando una mancanza di supervisione sul set causata dalla pandemia di COVID - 19 . Secondo Iger, l'incremento ...

The Marvels sta perdendo spettatori al doppio della velocità di Ant-Man 3  Everyeye Cinema

MCU, Bob Iger parla del flop di The Marvels  HDblog

FedEx worker dies in an accident at the shipping giant's Memphis hub

report Major New Conflict May Be Brewing on America's Doorstep Disney CEO Bob Iger says “The Marvels ”flopped at box office because of lack of 'supervision' on set Bills enter their bye week at 6-6 ...

Tom Holland Says He Only Wants to Play Spider-Man Again If It Does “Justice to the Character”

"I want to protect his legacy. So, I won’t make another one for the sake of making another one," the actor recently said.
Video su : The Marvels
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : The Marvels Marvels Iger spiega flop film