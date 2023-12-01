The Marvels | Bob Iger spiega il flop del film | “Poca supervisione”

The Marvels - Iman Vellani svela i registi MCU con cui vorrebbe collaborare
The Marvels - per Bob Iger "ha fatto flop perché c'erano pochi dirigenti a supervisionare"
Tomb Raider : la sceneggiatrice di The Marvels scriverà la serie Amazon
Zawe Ashton ha dovuto "rigirare completamente" The Marvels dopo aver partorito
The Marvels : Kelsey Grammer commenta la scena mid-credits e anticipa nuove apparizioni nell'MCU
The Marvels : Adam Warlock doveva comparire nel film - i Marvel Studios lo hanno impedito
MCU, Bob Iger parla del flop di The MarvelsIn particolare ha voluto condividere il proprio punto di vista sul flop di The Marvels, citando una mancanza di supervisione sul set causata dalla pandemia di COVID - 19 . Secondo Iger, l'incremento ...
Tom Holland Says He Only Wants to Play Spider-Man Again If It Does “Justice to the Character”"I want to protect his legacy. So, I won’t make another one for the sake of making another one," the actor recently said.