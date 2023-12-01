Syntax Unveils Expanded CxLink Backup Solution at AWS re | Invent 2023

(Di venerdì 1 dicembre 2023) Leading globals provider showcases new product support for Oracle cloudand recovery operations and achieves AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency MONTREAL, Dec. 1,/PRNewswire/Systems, a leading global technologys and services provider for cloud application implementation and management, announcedfor Oracle databases at AWS re:. This is

Altre News in Rete:

Syntax Unveils Expanded CxLink Backup Solution at AWS re:Invent ... PR Newswire

Unveiling the Document to LaTeX Custom GPT | by James Curtis ... Medium

A new Visual Studio Code extension supporting PDF syntax

The PDF Association is pleased to announce the immediate availability of a unique Visual Studio Code "pdf-cos-syntax" extension supporting a wide range of software developers.

Elastic Looks to Simplify Queries with New Piped Language

Elastic’s latest offering that introduces a piped query syntax and supports concurrent processing, is being touted ...