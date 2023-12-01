Sebastian Stan svela la sua trasformazione più audace | Mi sono trasformato in Donald Trump! Ecco i segreti dietro al suo nuovo ruolo shock

Sebastian Stan svela la sua trasformazione più audace: "Mi sono trasformato in Donald Trump! Ecco i segreti dietro al suo nuovo ruolo shock" (Di venerdì 1 dicembre 2023) Ci sono novità fresche da Hollywood! Sebastian Stan, l'attore famoso per aver interpretato il Soldato d'Inverno nei film Marvel, si sta preparando per un ruolo che promette di essere uno dei più audaci della sua carriera. Indovinate un po'? Si tratta di interpretare nientemeno che Donald Trump in un nuovo film! Un nuovo progetto cinematografico in arrivo Nel fantastico mondo del cinema, dove la realtà e la finzione spesso si sovrappongono, questa notizia ha già fatto vibrare l'intera industria cinematografica. Si prevede che questo progetto cinematografico sarà uno dei più coraggiosi che Sebastian Stan abbia mai intrapreso. Il regista di fama globale che dirigerà il film è noto per la sua abilità nel creare trame avvincenti e ...
