Newcastle-Manchester United, Premier League: probabili formazioni, pronostici (Di venerdì 1 dicembre 2023) Newcastle-Manchester United è una partita valida per la quattordicesima giornata di Premier League e si gioca sabato alle 21:00: tv, formazioni, pronostici. Uno scontro diretto, prima di tutto. Ma anche una sfida tra due squadre che devono voltare pagina dopo le rispettive delusioni subite nell’ultimo turno di Champions League. Tanta è l’amarezza dei tifosi del Newcastle dopo il match di martedì scorso con il Psg al Parco dei Principi. I Magpies erano ormai a un passo da una vittoria importantissima, che gli avrebbe permesso di essere padroni del proprio destino tra due settimane. Schaar del Newcastle – IlVeggente.it (Ansa)Ed invece il discusso calcio di rigore trasformato da Mbappé all’ottavo minuto di recupero in ...
