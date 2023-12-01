Mumtalakat Launches Carbon Offsetting Platform “Safa”

MANAMA, Bahrain, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced today the launch of its voluntary Carbon Offsetting Platform, Safa, helping businesses and individuals better understand and manage their Carbon footprint by contributing to exemplary climate initiatives. This coincides with the Kingdom of
