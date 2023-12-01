Mumtalakat Launches Carbon Offsetting Platform "Safa" (Di venerdì 1 dicembre 2023) MANAMA, Bahrain, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced today the launch of its voluntary Carbon Offsetting Platform, Safa, helping businesses and individuals better understand and manage their Carbon footprint by contributing to exemplary climate initiatives. This coincides with the Kingdom of Bahrain's participation at COP28, currently being held in the United Arab Emirates. Commenting on the occasion, His Excellency Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Mumtalakat, said, "Emphasising our commitment to sustainability across various fields, we firmly believe that true transformation occurs when we all come together to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
