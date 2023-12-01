Lights Out 2 | la trama del sequel e il motivo per cui è stato bloccato

Lights Out

Lights Out 2, la trama del sequel e il motivo per cui è stato bloccato (Di venerdì 1 dicembre 2023) Il regista David F. Sandberg, ha condiviso con il pubblico la trama di Lights Out 2, sequel, annunciato sette anni fa e da allora ancora bloccato nelle pastoie della produzione; il sequel avrebbe dovuto incentrarsi su una nuova famiglia di protagonisti, aggrediti dallo spirito malvagio di Diana, la villain del primo film; in aiuto ai malcapitati, poi, sarebbe giunta la famiglia protagonista del film originale, fra cui il figlioletto Martin (Gabriel Bateman). Sandberg, però, proprio in riferimento a questo, ha fatto notare come il soggetto inizialmente previsto per il sequel non sia più attuabile, per via del fatto che Bateman nel frattempo è cresciuto. Leggiamo insieme le parole del regista, raccolte da Screenrant: “Nella bozza originale Martin era giovanissimo, e ora è cresciuto, è ...
