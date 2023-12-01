La scossa emozionale di Crosetto | il complotto dei giudici è rinviato

scossa emozionale <html xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml"> <head> <title>IIS 10.0 Detailed Error - 999.0 - AW Special Error</title> <style type="text/css"> <!-- body{margin:0;font-size:.7em;font-family:Verdana,Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif;} code{margin:0;color:#006600;font-size:1.1em;font-weight:bold;} .config_source code{font-size:.8em;color:#000000;} pre{margin:0;font-size:1.4em;word-wrap:break-word;} ul,ol{margin:10px 0 10px 5px;} ul.first,ol.first{margin-top:5px;} fieldset{padding:0 15px 10px 15px;word-break:break-all;} .summary-container fieldset{padding-bottom:5px;margin-top:4px;} legend.no-expand-all{padding:2px 15px 4px 10px;margin:0 0 0 -12px;} legend{color:#333333;;margin:4px 0 8px -12px;_margin-top:0px; font-weight:bold;font-size:1em;} a:link,a:visited{color:#007EFF;font-weight:bold;} a:hover{text-decoration:none;} h1{font-size:2.4em;margin:0;color:#FFF;} h2{font-size:1.7em;margin:0;color:#CC0000;} h3{font-size:1.4em;margin:10px 0 0 0;color:#CC0000;} h4{font-size:1.2em;margin:10px 0 5px 0; }#header{width:96%;margin:0 0 0 0;padding:6px 2% 6px 2%;font-family:"trebuchet MS",Verdana,sans-serif; color:#FFF;background-color:#5C87B2; }#content{margin:0 0 0 2%;position:relative;} .summary-container,.content-container{background:#FFF;width:96%;margin-top:8px;padding:10px;position:relative;} .content-container p{margin:0 0 10px 0; }#details-left{width:35%;float:left;margin-right:2%; }#details-right{width:63%;float:left;overflow:hidden; }#server_version{width:96%;_height:1px;min-height:1px;margin:0 0 5px 0;padding:11px 2% 8px 2%;color:#FFFFFF; background-color:#5A7FA5;border-bottom:1px solid #C1CFDD;border-top:1px solid #4A6C8E;font-weight:normal; font-size:1em;color:#FFF;text-align:right; }#server_version p{margin:5px 0;} table{margin:4px 0 4px 0;width:100%;border:none;} td,th{vertical-align:top;padding:3px 0;text-align:left;font-weight:normal;border:none;} th{width:30%;text-align:right;padding-right:2%;font-weight:bold;} thead th{background-color:#ebebeb;width:25%; }#details-right th{width:20%;} table tr.alt td,table tr.alt th{} .highlight-code{color:#CC0000;font-weight:bold;font-style:italic;} .clear{clear:both;} .preferred{padding:0 5px 2px 5px;font-weight:normal;background:#006633;color:#FFF;font-size:.8em;} --> </style> </head> <body> <div id="content"> <div class="content-container"> <h3>HTTP Error 999.0 - AW Special Error</h3> <h4>The custom error module does not recognize this error.</h4> </div> <div class="content-container"> <fieldset><h4>Most likely causes:</h4> <ul> <li>A module set an infrequently used status code.</li> </ul> </fieldset> </div> <div class="content-container"> <fieldset><h4>Things you can try:</h4> <li>Investigate why the module set the status code.</li> </fieldset> </div> <div class="content-container"> <fieldset><h4>Detailed Error Information:</h4> <div id="details-left"> <table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"> <tr class="alt"><th>Module</th><td> IIS Web Core</td></tr> <tr><th>Notification</th><td> Unknown</td></tr> <tr class="alt"><th>Handler</th><td> ASPClassic</td></tr> <tr><th>Error Code</th><td> 0x00000000</td></tr> </table> </div> <div id="details-right"> <table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"> <tr class="alt"><th>Requested URL</th><td> http://www.zazoom.it:80/feed/rssyoutube.asp</td></tr> <tr><th>Physical Path</th><td> D:\inetpub\webs\zazoomit\feed\rssyoutube.asp</td></tr> <tr class="alt"><th>Logon Method</th><td> Not yet determined</td></tr> <tr><th>Logon User</th><td> Not yet determined</td></tr> <tr class="alt"><th>Request Tracing Directory</th><td> D:\LogFiles\FailedReqLogFiles</td></tr> </table> <div class="clear"></div> </div> </fieldset> </div> <div class="content-container"> <fieldset><h4>More Information:</h4> Any module can call SetStatus with the status, substatus or HRESULT. The custom error module only displays status specific error messages for well known errors. <p><a href="https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkID=62293&IIS70Error=999,0,0x00000000,17763">View more information »</a></p> </fieldset> </div> </div> </body> </html> &autoplay=1" srcdoc="<style>*{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black}</style><a href=https://www.youtube.com/embed/<!DOCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Strict//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-strict.dtd"> <html xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml"> <head> <title>IIS 10.0 Detailed Error - 999.0 - AW Special Error</title> <style type="text/css"> <!-- body{margin:0;font-size:.7em;font-family:Verdana,Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif;} code{margin:0;color:#006600;font-size:1.1em;font-weight:bold;} .config_source code{font-size:.8em;color:#000000;} pre{margin:0;font-size:1.4em;word-wrap:break-word;} ul,ol{margin:10px 0 10px 5px;} ul.first,ol.first{margin-top:5px;} fieldset{padding:0 15px 10px 15px;word-break:break-all;} .summary-container fieldset{padding-bottom:5px;margin-top:4px;} legend.no-expand-all{padding:2px 15px 4px 10px;margin:0 0 0 -12px;} legend{color:#333333;;margin:4px 0 8px -12px;_margin-top:0px; font-weight:bold;font-size:1em;} a:link,a:visited{color:#007EFF;font-weight:bold;} a:hover{text-decoration:none;} h1{font-size:2.4em;margin:0;color:#FFF;} h2{font-size:1.7em;margin:0;color:#CC0000;} h3{font-size:1.4em;margin:10px 0 0 0;color:#CC0000;} h4{font-size:1.2em;margin:10px 0 5px 0; }#header{width:96%;margin:0 0 0 0;padding:6px 2% 6px 2%;font-family:"trebuchet MS",Verdana,sans-serif; color:#FFF;background-color:#5C87B2; }#content{margin:0 0 0 2%;position:relative;} .summary-container,.content-container{background:#FFF;width:96%;margin-top:8px;padding:10px;position:relative;} .content-container p{margin:0 0 10px 0; }#details-left{width:35%;float:left;margin-right:2%; }#details-right{width:63%;float:left;overflow:hidden; }#server_version{width:96%;_height:1px;min-height:1px;margin:0 0 5px 0;padding:11px 2% 8px 2%;color:#FFFFFF; background-color:#5A7FA5;border-bottom:1px solid #C1CFDD;border-top:1px solid #4A6C8E;font-weight:normal; font-size:1em;color:#FFF;text-align:right; }#server_version p{margin:5px 0;} table{margin:4px 0 4px 0;width:100%;border:none;} td,th{vertical-align:top;padding:3px 0;text-align:left;font-weight:normal;border:none;} th{width:30%;text-align:right;padding-right:2%;font-weight:bold;} thead th{background-color:#ebebeb;width:25%; }#details-right th{width:20%;} table tr.alt td,table tr.alt th{} .highlight-code{color:#CC0000;font-weight:bold;font-style:italic;} .clear{clear:both;} .preferred{padding:0 5px 2px 5px;font-weight:normal;background:#006633;color:#FFF;font-size:.8em;} --> </style> </head> <body> <div id="content"> <div class="content-container"> <h3>HTTP Error 999.0 - AW Special Error</h3> <h4>The custom error module does not recognize this error.</h4> </div> <div class="content-container"> <fieldset><h4>Most likely causes:</h4> <ul> <li>A module set an infrequently used status code.</li> </ul> </fieldset> </div> <div class="content-container"> <fieldset><h4>Things you can try:</h4> <li>Investigate why the module set the status code.</li> </fieldset> </div> <div class="content-container"> <fieldset><h4>Detailed Error Information:</h4> <div id="details-left"> <table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"> <tr class="alt"><th>Module</th><td> IIS Web Core</td></tr> <tr><th>Notification</th><td> Unknown</td></tr> <tr class="alt"><th>Handler</th><td> ASPClassic</td></tr> <tr><th>Error Code</th><td> 0x00000000</td></tr> </table> </div> <div id="details-right"> <table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"> <tr class="alt"><th>Requested URL</th><td> http://www.zazoom.it:80/feed/rssyoutube.asp</td></tr> <tr><th>Physical Path</th><td> D:\inetpub\webs\zazoomit\feed\rssyoutube.asp</td></tr> <tr class="alt"><th>Logon Method</th><td> Not yet determined</td></tr> <tr><th>Logon User</th><td> Not yet determined</td></tr> <tr class="alt"><th>Request Tracing Directory</th><td> D:\LogFiles\FailedReqLogFiles</td></tr> </table> <div class="clear"></div> </div> </fieldset> </div> <div class="content-container"> <fieldset><h4>More Information:</h4> Any module can call SetStatus with the status, substatus or HRESULT. The custom error module only displays status specific error messages for well known errors. <p><a href="https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkID=62293&IIS70Error=999,0,0x00000000,17763">View more information »</a></p> </fieldset> </div> </div> </body> </html> ?autoplay=1><img src=https://img.youtube.com/vi/<!DOCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Strict//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-strict.dtd"> <html xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml"> <head> <title>IIS 10.0 Detailed Error - 999.0 - AW Special Error</title> <style type="text/css"> <!-- body{margin:0;font-size:.7em;font-family:Verdana,Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif;} code{margin:0;color:#006600;font-size:1.1em;font-weight:bold;} .config_source code{font-size:.8em;color:#000000;} pre{margin:0;font-size:1.4em;word-wrap:break-word;} ul,ol{margin:10px 0 10px 5px;} ul.first,ol.first{margin-top:5px;} fieldset{padding:0 15px 10px 15px;word-break:break-all;} .summary-container fieldset{padding-bottom:5px;margin-top:4px;} legend.no-expand-all{padding:2px 15px 4px 10px;margin:0 0 0 -12px;} legend{color:#333333;;margin:4px 0 8px -12px;_margin-top:0px; font-weight:bold;font-size:1em;} a:link,a:visited{color:#007EFF;font-weight:bold;} a:hover{text-decoration:none;} h1{font-size:2.4em;margin:0;color:#FFF;} h2{font-size:1.7em;margin:0;color:#CC0000;} h3{font-size:1.4em;margin:10px 0 0 0;color:#CC0000;} h4{font-size:1.2em;margin:10px 0 5px 0; }#header{width:96%;margin:0 0 0 0;padding:6px 2% 6px 2%;font-family:"trebuchet MS",Verdana,sans-serif; color:#FFF;background-color:#5C87B2; }#content{margin:0 0 0 2%;position:relative;} .summary-container,.content-container{background:#FFF;width:96%;margin-top:8px;padding:10px;position:relative;} .content-container p{margin:0 0 10px 0; }#details-left{width:35%;float:left;margin-right:2%; }#details-right{width:63%;float:left;overflow:hidden; }#server_version{width:96%;_height:1px;min-height:1px;margin:0 0 5px 0;padding:11px 2% 8px 2%;color:#FFFFFF; background-color:#5A7FA5;border-bottom:1px solid #C1CFDD;border-top:1px solid #4A6C8E;font-weight:normal; font-size:1em;color:#FFF;text-align:right; }#server_version p{margin:5px 0;} table{margin:4px 0 4px 0;width:100%;border:none;} td,th{vertical-align:top;padding:3px 0;text-align:left;font-weight:normal;border:none;} th{width:30%;text-align:right;padding-right:2%;font-weight:bold;} thead th{background-color:#ebebeb;width:25%; }#details-right th{width:20%;} table tr.alt td,table tr.alt th{} .highlight-code{color:#CC0000;font-weight:bold;font-style:italic;} .clear{clear:both;} .preferred{padding:0 5px 2px 5px;font-weight:normal;background:#006633;color:#FFF;font-size:.8em;} --> </style> </head> <body> <div id="content"> <div class="content-container"> <h3>HTTP Error 999.0 - AW Special Error</h3> <h4>The custom error module does not recognize this error.</h4> </div> <div class="content-container"> <fieldset><h4>Most likely causes:</h4> <ul> <li>A module set an infrequently used status code.</li> </ul> </fieldset> </div> <div class="content-container"> <fieldset><h4>Things you can try:</h4> <li>Investigate why the module set the status code.</li> </fieldset> </div> <div class="content-container"> <fieldset><h4>Detailed Error Information:</h4> <div id="details-left"> <table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"> <tr class="alt"><th>Module</th><td> IIS Web Core</td></tr> <tr><th>Notification</th><td> Unknown</td></tr> <tr class="alt"><th>Handler</th><td> ASPClassic</td></tr> <tr><th>Error Code</th><td> 0x00000000</td></tr> </table> </div> <div id="details-right"> <table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"> <tr class="alt"><th>Requested URL</th><td> http://www.zazoom.it:80/feed/rssyoutube.asp</td></tr> <tr><th>Physical Path</th><td> D:\inetpub\webs\zazoomit\feed\rssyoutube.asp</td></tr> <tr class="alt"><th>Logon Method</th><td> Not yet determined</td></tr> <tr><th>Logon User</th><td> Not yet determined</td></tr> <tr class="alt"><th>Request Tracing Directory</th><td> D:\LogFiles\FailedReqLogFiles</td></tr> </table> <div class="clear"></div> </div> </fieldset> </div> <div class="content-container"> <fieldset><h4>More Information:</h4> Any module can call SetStatus with the status, substatus or HRESULT. The custom error module only displays status specific error messages for well known errors. <p><a href="https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkID=62293&IIS70Error=999,0,0x00000000,17763">View more information »</a></p> </fieldset> </div> </div> </body> </html> /hqdefault.jpg alt='Video scossa emozionale'><span>▶</span></a>" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen title="Video scossa emozionale" >

IIS 10.0 Detailed Error - 999.0 - AW Special Error

HTTP Error 999.0 - AW Special Error The custom error module does not recognize this error. Most likely causes: A module set an infrequently used status code. Things you can try: Investigate why the module set the status code. Detailed Error Information: Module IIS Web Core Notification Unknown Handler ASPClassic Error Code 0x00000000 Requested URL http://www.zazoom.it:80/feed/rssyoutube.asp Physical Path D:\inetpub\webs\zazoomit\feed\rssyoutube.asp Logon Method Not yet determined Logon User Not yet determined Request Tracing Directory D:\LogFiles\FailedReqLogFiles More Information: Any module can call SetStatus with the status, substatus or HRESULT. The custom error module only displays status specific error messages for well known errors. View more information »

IIS 10.0 Detailed Error - 999.0 - AW Special Error

HTTP Error 999.0 - AW Special Error The custom error module does not recognize this error. Most likely causes: A module set an infrequently used status code. Things you can try: Investigate why the module set the status code. Detailed Error Information: Module IIS Web Core Notification Unknown Handler ASPClassic Error Code 0x00000000 Requested URL http://www.zazoom.it:80/feed/rssyoutube.asp Physical Path D:\inetpub\webs\zazoomit\feed\rssyoutube.asp Logon Method Not yet determined Logon User Not yet determined Request Tracing Directory D:\LogFiles\FailedReqLogFiles More Information: Any module can call SetStatus with the status, substatus or HRESULT. The custom error module only displays status specific error messages for well known errors. View more information »

Video su : scossa emozionale

/hqdefault.jpg" />" />