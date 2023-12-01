La scossa emozionale di Crosetto | il complotto dei giudici è rinviato

scossa emozionale

La scossa emozionale di Crosetto: il complotto dei giudici è rinviato (Di venerdì 1 dicembre 2023) Il ministro della Difesa e la sua accusa ai magistrati sfumano in una mattinata in Parlamento, dove tutto finisce in un caffè e un arrivederci. Tutto spiegato dal Censis
Sonnacchioso e poco vigile nella dimensione di un eterno presente vive di “scosse emozionali” che si consumano nel tempo di una strabuzzata di occhi, per poi riabbassare a metà la palpebra. Forse ...
