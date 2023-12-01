Kane | “Terry e Chiellini sono i migliori difensori che ho affrontato”

Kane Terry

Kane: “Terry e Chiellini sono i migliori difensori che ho affrontato” (Di venerdì 1 dicembre 2023) L'attaccante del Bayern, intervistato da ESPN, ha nominato i due difensori che più lo hanno messo in difficoltà
Kane: 'Terry e Chiellini sono i migliori difensori che ho affrontato'

LE PAROLE DI KANE - "I migliori difensori che ho affrontato sono stati Terry e Chiellini." Ha dichiarato Kane. "John era furbo e intelligente, non a caso è uno dei migliori di sempre nel suo ruolo. ...

