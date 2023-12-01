Kane: “Terry e Chiellini sono i migliori difensori che ho affrontato” (Di venerdì 1 dicembre 2023) L'attaccante del Bayern, intervistato da ESPN, ha nominato i due difensori che più lo hanno messo in difficoltàLeggi su itasportpress
Advertising
Altre News in Rete:
Kane: 'Terry e Chiellini sono i migliori difensori che ho affrontato'LE PAROLE DI KANE - "I migliori difensori che ho affrontato sono stati Terry e Chiellini." Ha dichiarato Kane. "John era furbo e intelligente, non a caso è uno dei migliori di sempre nel suo ruolo. ...
Kane: “Terry e Chiellini sono i migliori difensori che ho affrontato” ItaSportPress
AI symposium today at UGA WGAU
Fantasy hockey weekend watch: Connor Ingram and other goalies to watchFriday's pair of tilts precede a staggered 13-game schedule all Saturday long, before five contests put a bow on the weekend Sunday. Everyone plays at least once except the Oilers who, after winning ...
Russ Brandon, former Bills and Sabres president, to lead new merged XFL-USFL spring leagueBrandon had been with the Bills in a variety of roles for 21 years and remained with the organization when it was purchased by Terry and Kim Pegula in 2014.
Kane TerryVideo su : Kane Terry