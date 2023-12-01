Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 1 dicembre 2023)calls for donors to support global agriculture research network CGIAR's 2025-2027need to reach 500 million farmers by 2030 and reduce emissions from the sector by 1 gigaton per year DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/The Bill & Melindatoday joined the(UAE) tothe development ofs that will help smallholder farmers in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia build resilience and adapt tochange. Together, they made new commitments totalling US $200 million in response to immediate and long-term threats tosecurity and nutrition caused bychange. The announcement was delivered at ...