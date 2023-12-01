Gates Foundation Announces Partnership with United Arab Emirates to Accelerate Action on Climate and Strengthen Food Systems Through Investment in Agricultural Innovation

Gates Foundation Announces Partnership with United Arab Emirates to Accelerate Action on Climate and Strengthen Food Systems Through Investment in Agricultural Innovation (Di venerdì 1 dicembre 2023) Foundation calls for donors to support global agriculture research network CGIAR's 2025-2027 Investment need to reach 500 million farmers by 2030 and reduce emissions from the sector by 1 gigaton per year DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation today joined the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Accelerate the development of Innovations that will help smallholder farmers in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia build resilience and adapt to Climate change. Together, they made new commitments totalling US $200 million in response to immediate and long-term threats to Food security and nutrition caused by Climate change. The announcement was delivered at ...
