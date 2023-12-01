Elena Baturina' s BE OPEN think tank supports youth empowerment in the energy sector at SES2023 and COP28

(Di venerdì 1 dicembre 2023) LONDON, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/As a partner of the StudentSummit (SES 2023), BEhad the honour of addressing 650 young people from over 100 countries who gathered at the New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD). They participated in the international and interdisciplinary programme that strives to prepare young people for a career in thetransition, showcasing underrepresented voices in thespace and empoweringto build important relationships with peers and industry professionals. From November 29 to December 1, united by the theme Reimagining the Future, SES 2023 provided delegates with the knowledge and connections needed to take on localchallenges and pursue their own projects. It became the largest-led ...

Altre News in Rete:

BE OPEN to present SDG - focused student competition programme at the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference and SES 2023 in the UAE

Founder of BE OPENexplains the reasoning behind BE OPEN's SDG - themed programme: "Everyone is needed to reach the ambitious targets set by the UN's SDG programme - the creativity, ...

Elena Baturina's BE OPEN think tank supports youth empowerment ... PR Newswire UK

BE OPEN presenta el programa de competencia estudiantil ... Benzinga España

BE OPEN to present SDG-focused student competition programme at the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference and SES 2023 in the UAE

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In December 2023, BE OPEN Foundation will join the speakers in the Green Zone of the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai, by far the largest an ...