Elena Baturina's BE OPEN think tank supports youth empowerment in the energy sector at SES2023 and COP28 (Di venerdì 1 dicembre 2023) LONDON, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/
As a partner of the Student energy Summit (SES 2023), BE OPEN had the honour of addressing 650 young people from over 100 countries who gathered at the New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD). They participated in the international and interdisciplinary programme that strives to prepare young people for a career in the energy transition, showcasing underrepresented voices in the energy space and empowering youth to build important relationships with peers and industry professionals. From November 29 to December 1, united by the theme Reimagining the Future, SES 2023 provided delegates with the knowledge and connections needed to take on local energy challenges and pursue their own projects. It became the largest youth-led ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
As a partner of the Student energy Summit (SES 2023), BE OPEN had the honour of addressing 650 young people from over 100 countries who gathered at the New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD). They participated in the international and interdisciplinary programme that strives to prepare young people for a career in the energy transition, showcasing underrepresented voices in the energy space and empowering youth to build important relationships with peers and industry professionals. From November 29 to December 1, united by the theme Reimagining the Future, SES 2023 provided delegates with the knowledge and connections needed to take on local energy challenges and pursue their own projects. It became the largest youth-led ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Altre News in Rete:
BE OPEN to present SDG - focused student competition programme at the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference and SES 2023 in the UAEFounder of BE OPEN Elena Baturina explains the reasoning behind BE OPEN's SDG - themed programme: "Everyone is needed to reach the ambitious targets set by the UN's SDG programme - the creativity, ...
Elena Baturina's BE OPEN think tank supports youth empowerment ... PR Newswire UK
BE OPEN presenta el programa de competencia estudiantil ... Benzinga España
BE OPEN to present SDG-focused student competition programme at the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference and SES 2023 in the UAELONDON, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In December 2023, BE OPEN Foundation will join the speakers in the Green Zone of the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai, by far the largest an ...
Elena BaturinaVideo su : Elena Baturina