EA Sports FC 24 SBC Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Radioactive Soluzioni Per Sbloccare La Carta

(Di venerdì 1 dicembre 2023)ha ricevuto laspecialeper la modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcisitco EAFC 24. La versione speciale può essere riscattata tramite una SBC che sarà disponibile fino alle 19:00 del 15 Dicembre. Potrete riscattare ladell’attaccante del Gabon che milita nel Olympique Marsiglia completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa che è ora disponibile in UT 24. Osserva la straordinaria potenza degli oggetti Radioattivi, con oggetti giocatore selezionati in possesso del nuovo profilo intesa Radioattivi che assegna loro legami club, nazione e campionato extra, sbloccando nuove opportunità per creare una rosa in Ultimate Team! Requisiti SBC...

Altre News in Rete:

EA Sports FC 24: Radioactive in arrivo, ecco quando eSportsMag

Appalachian State vs. Troy odds, line: 2023 Sun Belt Championship Game picks, predictions from proven model CBS Sports

FC 24 Advent Calendar Upgrade: How to Complete the SBC and Objective Set

Though, as well, EA Sports released a special Advent Calendar Upgrade SBC and objective set themed alongside the holiday season. This objective set works similarly to a Daily Login Upgrade incentive.

EA FC 24 Radioactive Team 1 squad confirms huge Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema upgrades

EA Sports has revealed the EA FC 24 Radioactive Team 1 squad, with the promo featuring upgraded player items that can easily boast full chemistry. As with almost all EA FC 24 events, the majority of ...