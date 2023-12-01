EA Sports FC 24 SBC Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Radioactive Soluzioni Per Sbloccare La Carta

EA Sports FC 24 SBC Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Radioactive Soluzioni Per Sbloccare La Carta (Di venerdì 1 dicembre 2023) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ha ricevuto la Carta speciale Radioactive per la modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcisitco EA Sports FC 24. La versione speciale può essere riscattata tramite una SBC che sarà disponibile fino alle 19:00 del 15 Dicembre. Potrete riscattare la Carta dell’attaccante del Gabon che milita nel Olympique Marsiglia completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa che è ora disponibile in UT 24. Osserva la straordinaria potenza degli oggetti Radioattivi, con oggetti giocatore selezionati in possesso del nuovo profilo intesa Radioattivi che assegna loro legami club, nazione e campionato extra, sbloccando nuove opportunità per creare una rosa in Ultimate Team! Requisiti SBC Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ...
