EA Sports FC 24 SBC Antoine Griezmann POTM Novembre: Giocatore Del Mese LaLiga (Di venerdì 1 dicembre 2023) Antoine Griezmann è il Player Of The Month del Mese di Novembre del LaLiga per la modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcistico EA Sports FC 24. L’attaccante francese nel Mese di Novembre è stato fondamentale con i suoi gol ed i suoi assist nelle partite dell’Atletico Madrid disputate nel massimo campionato spagnolo. La SCR in questione sarà disponibile fino alle 19:00 del 1° Gennaio. Potrete riscattare la carta POTM di Antoine Griezmann completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa che la software house ha reso disponibile nella modalità Ultimate Team. La carta POTM viene assegnata tramite un sistema di votazioni che proclama il calciatore che si è contraddistinto per le ...
