Cellino: «Al Leeds ho chiesto di cambiare il divano. Non mi hanno capito e hanno licenziato l’allenatore» (Di venerdì 1 dicembre 2023) In Inghilterra lo chiamano “The Manager Eater”, il Mangia Allenatori. All’anagrafe Massimo Cellino, attuale presidente del Brescia ed ex presidente del Leeds (2014-2017). Il Daily Mail presenta così l’intervista del presidente Cellino condotta all’interno di un ristorante: “Il proprietario del ristorante indossa un maglione viola, un peccato capitale agli occhi di Cellino, il quale, come saprà chiunque abbia avuto rapporti con lui, diffida del colore, così come del numero 17. «Mi portano sfortuna». Cellino ha rifiutato di ingaggiare giocatori nati il 17 del mese. «Non voglio correre il rischio. È una malattia. Non sono normale. Mi scuso per questo». L’intervista è piena di aneddoti esilaranti. Quando è arrivato al Leeds ha licenziato per sbaglio un allenatore. «Il mio ...Leggi su ilnapolista
