Casio to Release MR-G with Iconic Form and Comfortable Dura Soft Band (Di venerdì 1 dicembre 2023) TOKYO, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the Release of a new addition to the MR-G line, the flagship of the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. The new MRG-B5000R inherits the Iconic shape of the very first G-SHOCK — representing the brand's point of origin — and features a highly Comfortable Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the Release of a new addition to the MR-G line, the flagship of the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. The new MRG-B5000R inherits the Iconic shape of the very first G-SHOCK — representing the brand's point of origin — and features a highly Comfortable Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
Casio to Release G-SHOCK Watches Made with Different Types of Carbon Materials
Casio to Release G-SHOCK Watches with Shining Metallic-Colored Dials
Casio to Release League of Legends G-SHOCK Watches
Casio to Release Charles Darwin Foundation Collaboration G - SHOCK WatchesPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2274603/1.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/casio - to - release - charles - darwin - foundation - collaboration - g - ...
Casio to Release MR-G with Iconic Form and Comfortable Dura Soft ... PR Newswire
Casio to Launch VIRTUAL G-SHOCK NFTs Inspired by the Concept ... PR Newswire
Casio to Release MR-G with Iconic Form and Comfortable Dura Soft BandTOKYO, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of a new addition to the MR-G line, the flagship of the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. The new ...
Casio ReleaseVideo su : Casio Release