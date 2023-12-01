(Di venerdì 1 dicembre 2023) TOKYO, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/Computer Co., Ltd. announced today theof a new addition to the MR-G line, the flagship of the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. The new MRG-B5000R inherits theshape of the very first G-SHOCK — representing the brand's point of origin — and features a highly

Casio to Release G-SHOCK Watches Made with Different Types of Carbon Materials

Casio to Release Charles Darwin Foundation Collaboration G - SHOCK Watches

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2274603/1.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/- to -- charles - darwin - foundation - collaboration - g - ...

Casio to Release MR-G with Iconic Form and Comfortable Dura Soft ... PR Newswire

Casio to Launch VIRTUAL G-SHOCK NFTs Inspired by the Concept ... PR Newswire

Casio to Release MR-G with Iconic Form and Comfortable Dura Soft Band

TOKYO, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of a new addition to the MR-G line, the flagship of the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. The new ...

G-SHOCK DEBUTS MT-G SPECIAL: CITY ILLUMINATION

Inspired by the warm and colorful glow of the city skyline, the new MT-G Special: City Illumination model enhances the sophisticated original design concept of the MT-G series for an advanced ...