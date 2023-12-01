Casio to Release MR-G with Iconic Form and Comfortable Dura Soft Band (Di venerdì 1 dicembre 2023) - TOKYO, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the Release of a new addition to the MR-G line, the flagship of the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. The new MRG-B5000R inherits the Iconic shape of the very first G-SHOCK — representing the brand's point of origin — and features a highly Comfortable Dura Soft Band. Based on the concept of delivering "the ultimate in toughness-driven watches," the MR-G line sits at the pinnacle of the G-SHOCK brand, incorporating state-of-the-art technology and master metalworking techniques. Inheriting the Iconic Form of the original G-SHOCK, the original MRG-B5000 was Released in 2022. Featuring a bezel with the Multi-Guard ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
