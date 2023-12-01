Call of Duty | roadmap per la prima stagione di Modern Warfare 3 e Warzone

Call of Duty: roadmap per la prima stagione di Modern Warfare 3 e Warzone (Di venerdì 1 dicembre 2023) Rivelata con un trailer la roadmap per la prima stagione di Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, più i molti contenuti previsti anche per Warzone Naturalmente non c’è concetto di “stagione” senza Pass Battaglia, ed è palese che Call of Duty ha tanto da dire in merito stando alla roadmap pubblicata per Modern Warfare 3 e Warzone. Il tutto parte il 6 dicembre (mercoledì prossimo), e comprenderà componenti come i lanciafiamme, oltre alle mappe multiplayer e molto, molto altro. Potete vedere quanto appena descritto nel trailer qui sotto (mentre l’immagine della roadmap la troverete a fine articolo). Ci sono tre mappe per gli ...
