Brentford vs Luton Town – probabili formazioni

(Di venerdì 1 dicembre 2023) Dopo una settimana dalla prima vittoria in casa in Premier League, iltorna in trasferta per incontrare ilal Gtech Community Stadium sabato 2 dicembre pomeriggio. L’ultima volta gli Hatters si sono imposti per 2-1 sul Crystal Palace davanti a un pubblico entusiasta di Kenilworth Road, mentre gli sforzi dei Bees sono stati inutili nella sconfitta per 1-0 contro i rivali londinesi dell’Arsenal. Il calcio di inizio divsè previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partitavsa che punto sono le due squadreL’incapacità di capitalizzare un paio di errori di Aaron Ramsdale si è ritorta contro ilnella sfida con i Gunners ...

Premier League, LIVE dalle 15: Newcastle - Chelsea, poi De Zerbi. Chiude Arteta a caccia della vetta

Si prosegue con Burnley - West Ham,Town - Crystal Palace, Nottingham - Brighton e Sheffield UTD - Bournemouth. Chiude l'Arsenal di Arteta alle 18.30 che, in casa del, vuole sfruttare ...

Match Preview: Brentford v Luton Town Brentford F.C.

Brentford vs Luton: How to watch live, stream link, team news NBC Sports

One transfer every Premier League club needs to make in January as Man Utd priority clear

Brentford are set to prioritise a forward in the January window ... with a defensive midfield specialist the missing piece of the Reds' squad as they battle for the title. Luton have been the surprise ...

Aaron Ramsdale misses his chance for redemption while Man City give rivals hope - Premier League hits and misses

The Brentford fans taunted Ramsdale's every touch and bayed for ... This one was not billed as the deluxe, five-star fixture of the weekend, but for fans of Luton Town, this felt like a crucial moment ...