BMO Financial Group Increases Common Share Dividend by 4 cents from the prior quarter | up 6 per cent from the prior year

BMO Financial Group Increases Common Share Dividend by 4 cents from the prior quarter, up 6 per cent from the prior year (Di venerdì 1 dicembre 2023) TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly Dividend of $1.51 per Share on paid-up Common Shares of Bank of Montreal for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 ("Q1 2024 Dividend"), a 4 cent, or 3 per cent, increase from the
