AEW | Un super Wardlow stende un ottimo AR Fox

AEW super

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a aewuniverse©

Autore : aewuniverse
AEW: Un super Wardlow stende un ottimo AR Fox (Di venerdì 1 dicembre 2023) Questa notte a Dynamite Wardlow ha mietuto un’altra vittima. Ha infatti sconfitto AR Fox al termine di un match non proprio facile. Quest’ultimo ha infatti giocato sulla velocità e la grande tecnica per colpire l’avversario già da prima che iniziasse il match arrivando anche ad un tentativo di schienamento dopo una 450 Splash. Wardlow ha poi preso il controllo del match colpendolo l’avversario con una potentissima Powerbomb che ha lasciato l’avversario K.O. L'articolo proviene da AEW Universe - Notizie.
Leggi su aewuniverse
Advertising

  • AEW/ROH : Dante Martin pronto al rientro - l’infortunio è ormai superato

  • AEW : Super Four-Way per i Tag-Team Titles a Full Gear - in grosso pericolo il regno di Big Bill & Ricky Starks!

  • AEW : Un ex Superstar WWE svolgerà il ruolo di produttore per la compagnia di Tony Khan

  • AEW : MJF doppierà Killer Croc in Justice League x RWBY : Super Heroes & Huntsmen Part Two

  • AEW : Il segmento di Adam Copeland e Christian supera le 2 milioni di visualizzazioni su YouTube

  • AEW : Sammy Guevara infortunato ed altre due superstar ferme ai box

Dynamite 29.11.2023 Whose House  Zona Wrestling

AEW: Forte malumore per Jay White dopo Full Gear  Tuttowrestling

Dana White On CM Punk: ‘He’s One Of The Easiest People I’ve Ever Dealt With’

“I texted him that night after he walked out in Chicago,” said White. “It was amazing. I texted and congratulated him, it was incredible.” ...

Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton v AEW wrestler Claudio Castagnoli

BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton takes on AEW wrestler Claudio Castagnoli for this weekend's Premier League predictions.
Video su : AEW super
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : AEW super super Wardlow stende ottimo