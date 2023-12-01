AEW | Ric Flair vittima degli Haters si sfoga su X!

Ric Flair si sfoga su X : “Quanta negatività - se sto mettendo in imbarazzo la AEW sono pronto ad andarmene”
AEW : Panico dopo dei like strani su X - c’è dell’astio nel backstage nei confronti di MJF? La ricostruzione
AEW : Chris Jericho annuncia il ritiro di Paul Wight (The Big Show)
Il parere di Eric Bischoff sull’approdo di Will Ospreay in AEW
Swerve Strickland avvisa tutto il roster AEW : “Dovete avere paura di me”
AEW : Dieci punti di sutura al braccio per Chris Jericho dopo Full Gear
Ric Flair si sfoga su X: “Quanta negatività, se sto mettendo in imbarazzo la AEW sono pronto ad anda... Zona Wrestling
Ric Flair sarà a AEW Full Gear The Shield Of Wrestling
Ric Flair offers to 'walk away' from AEW after controversial line which is 'set to be removed from broadcast'Ric Flair has offered to "walk away" from AEW following outrage over comments he made in his latest appearance for the promotion. The 74-year-old had his final match in 2022 but recently signed a ...