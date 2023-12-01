AEW | Ric Flair vittima degli Haters si sfoga su X!

AEW: Ric Flair vittima degli Haters si sfoga su X! (Di venerdì 1 dicembre 2023) All Elite Wrestling ha sorpreso i suoi fan con l’annuncio dell’arrivo di Ric Flair. “The Nature Boy” ha firmato un contratto pluriennale con la compagnia di Tony Khan ed è stato presentato come sorpresa per Sting dopo l’annuncio del ritiro di quest’ultimo. Flair accompagnerà “The Icon” nell’ultima fase della sua carriera come wrestler. Entrambi compariranno nel prossimo episodio di AEW Rampage in un segmento registrato mercoledì scorso dopo AEW Dynamite. Tuttavia, una frase detta da l’ex campione WWE, durante la promozione, ha scatenato critiche sui social media. Ric Flair avrebbe invitato “tutte le donne presenti in pubblico, tra i 18 e i 28 anni, a incontrarlo nella sua stanza d’albergo. Senza fidanzati o mariti“. La notizia si è diffusa rapidamente su Internet, ricevendo principalmente critiche e disapprovazione verso il ...
