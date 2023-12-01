AEW | Julia Hart contro Emi Sakura | chi ha vinto?

AEW: Julia Hart contro Emi Sakura, chi ha vinto? (Di venerdì 1 dicembre 2023) Questa notte a Dynamite la giovanissima campionessa Julia Hart ha difeso il titolo TBS contro Emi Sakura. Per buona parte dell’incontro la giapponese si è dimostrata più forte fisicamente stendendo l’avversaria con colpi molto potenti che hanno messo a dura prova la resistenza della dama della House of Black. Nel finale Julia Hart è riuscita ad avere la meglio. Dopo aver eseguito una mossa di sottomissione ha colpito Emi Sakura con una Moonsault e poi chiuso match. L'articolo proviene da AEW Universe - Notizie.
