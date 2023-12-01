AEW Dynamite 29 11 23 Anteprima Copia

(Di venerdì 1 dicembre 2023) FITE trasmetterà questa notte il 217º episodio di AEW, in diretta dal Target Center di Minneapolis, MN. Card aggiornata di AEW: AEW Continental Classic (Gold League) – match 2Swerve Strickland vs. Jay White AEW Continental Classic (Gold League) – match 2Mark Briscoe vs. RUSH AEW Continental Classic (Gold League) – match 2Jon Moxley vs. Jay Lethal Segmenti: Christian Cage risponderà ad Adam Copeland. Bryan Danielson sarà presente al tavolo dei commentatori. L'articolo proviene da AEW Universe - Notizie.

AEW Champion MJF can be a controversial talent, so a recent flurry of tweets have fans questioning whether or not he has heat.

AEW Dynamite viewership increased again on November 29. According to Wrestlenomics, 858,000 viewers watched the show on Wednesday night, and it drew a 0.29 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic. The ...