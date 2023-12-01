AEW Dynamite 29 11 23 Anteprima Copia

AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite 29/11/23 Anteprima Copia (Di venerdì 1 dicembre 2023) FITE trasmetterà questa notte il 217º episodio di AEW Dynamite, in diretta dal Target Center di Minneapolis, MN. Card aggiornata di AEW Dynamite: AEW Continental Classic (Gold League) – match 2Swerve Strickland vs. Jay White AEW Continental Classic (Gold League) – match 2Mark Briscoe vs. RUSH AEW Continental Classic (Gold League) – match 2Jon Moxley vs. Jay Lethal Segmenti: Christian Cage risponderà ad Adam Copeland. Bryan Danielson sarà presente al tavolo dei commentatori. L'articolo proviene da AEW Universe - Notizie.
Does AEW Champion MJF Have Backstage Heat

AEW Champion MJF can be a controversial talent, so a recent flurry of tweets have fans questioning whether or not he has heat.

AEW Dynamite Viewership Increases On 11/29, Demo Also Rises

AEW Dynamite viewership increased again on November 29. According to Wrestlenomics, 858,000 viewers watched the show on Wednesday night, and it drew a 0.29 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic. The ...
