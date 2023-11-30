Zoomlion Delivers 200 units of Equipment to Australia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Indonesia (Di giovedì 30 novembre 2023) CHANGSHA, China, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Committed to a localization strategy of bringing the best products and services to global consumers, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion") continues to explore its business opportunities in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe and recently delivered over 200 units of Equipment to Australia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Committed to a localization strategy of bringing the best products and services to global consumers, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion") continues to explore its business opportunities in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe and recently delivered over 200 units of Equipment to Australia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
Zoomlion for Roxu Vertikal.net
China's ZOOMLION delivers 80 t capacity wide body hydrogen mining truck to customer International Mining
Under the Challenges of Climate Change, Zoomlion Advances Green Manufacturing and Renewable EnergyAt its Changde tower crane factory, Zoomlion has implemented green production techniques, such as water-based paint, eco-friendly electrophoresis, and frequency conversion technology. These measures ...
Zoomlion Delivers 200 units of Equipment to Australia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and IndonesiaCHANGSHA, China, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to a localization strategy of bringing the best products and services to global consumers, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Lt ...
Zoomlion DeliversVideo su : Zoomlion Delivers