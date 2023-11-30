XCMG Future Creator | XCMG Apprentice Season 8 Brings Focus to Intelligent Manufacturing and Green Equipment

XUZHOU, China, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Themed "XCMG Future Creator," the eighth Season of XCMG Machinery's (SHE:000425) international talent development program XCMG Apprentice has successfully wrapped up a one-week workshop at XCMG's headquarters in Xuzhou. Six machinery Equipment operators, coming from Brazil, Uzbekistan and other countries, visited XCMG's Intelligent Manufacturing (IM) factory, operated a
XCMG Future Creator: XCMG Apprentice Season 8 Brings Focus to Intelligent Manufacturing and Green Equipment

During the workshop, XCMG's experts and senior staff led the apprentices to explore the group's achievements in IM, high-end product development, R&D, and global marketing. The apprentices also ...

