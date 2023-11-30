WWE | Drew McIntyre reagisce al perdono di Randy Orton nei confronti di Jey Uso

WWE: Drew McIntyre reagisce al perdono di Randy Orton nei confronti di Jey Uso (Di giovedì 30 novembre 2023) Durante la puntata di Raw abbiamo assistito ad un segmento nel backstage fra Randy Orton e Jey Uso, con i due che hanno chiarito i loro dissapori passati risalenti a quando Jey faceva ancora parte della Bloodline. L’ Apex Predator ha però perdonato Main Event Jey accettando le scuse e accettando il pentimento di Jey, con Orton che ha aggiunto che l’importante è che abbia capito gli errori del passato. Una scelta non condivisa Se Randy è riuscito a perdonare Jey c’è qualcuno che proprio non ci riesce e ce l’ha a morte con lui, reo insieme al resto della Bloodline di avergli impedito la conquista del titolo massimo detenuti da Roman Reigns. Stiamo parlando di Drew McIntyre che serba ancora molto rancore nei confronti di Jey e ciò, misto ad altre delusioni ...
