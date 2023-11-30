WWE | Cedric Alexander passa al roster di Smackdown | piani in arrivo per lui?

(Di giovedì 30 novembre 2023) Nel pomeriggio,to dal suo status di free agent (ottenuto durante il Draft primaverile) aldi. Unggio forse insignificante, ma che potrebbe voler dire l’diben definiti definiti per l’ex Hurt Business, apparso recentemente in TV come “jobber di lusso” contro Bronson Reed e Dragon Lee. L’ultima vittoria dirisale addirittura al 13 marzo 2023, quando sconfisse Dante Chen durante un episodio di Main Event.has officially been added to the #He'd been a "free agent" since the #WWE Draft pic.twitter.com/9DNprVbMiW— WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk TV) November 30, ...

Even though 2023 is nearly wrapped up and months removed from the WWE Draft, one star has been left without a ... such as Baron Corbin, Brock Lensar, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, Dolph Ziggler, ...

