WWE: Cedric Alexander passa al roster di Smackdown, piani in arrivo per lui? (Di giovedì 30 novembre 2023) Nel pomeriggio, Cedric Alexander è passato dal suo status di free agent (ottenuto durante il Draft primaverile) al roster di Smackdown. Un passaggio forse insignificante, ma che potrebbe voler dire l’arrivo di piani ben definiti definiti per l’ex Hurt Business, apparso recentemente in TV come “jobber di lusso” contro Bronson Reed e Dragon Lee. L’ultima vittoria di Alexander risale addirittura al 13 marzo 2023, quando sconfisse Dante Chen durante un episodio di Main Event. Cedric Alexander has officially been added to the #Smackdown roster He'd been a "free agent" since the #WWE Draft pic.twitter.com/9DNprVbMiW— WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk TV) November 30, ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
WWE: Cedric Alexander non è più un free agent Tuttowrestling
Ritorno CM Punk e Randy Orton: i due sarebbero considerati free ... World Wrestling
WWE star officially added to SmackDown rosterEven though 2023 is nearly wrapped up and months removed from the WWE Draft, one star has been left without a ... such as Baron Corbin, Brock Lensar, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, Dolph Ziggler, ...
Ritorno CM Punk e Randy Orton: i due sarebbero considerati free agent dalla WWEQueste due grandi personalità della WWE sono tornate di recente, ma pare che non abbiano trovato, almeno per ora, una fissa dimora ...
WWE CedricVideo su : WWE Cedric