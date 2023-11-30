Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 30-11-2023 ore 10 | 30

Leggi su romadailynews

(Di giovedì 30 novembre 2023)DEL 30 NOVEMBREORE 10:20 GIUSEPPE CUTRUPI BEN TROVATI CON ASTRAL INFOMOBILITÀ, UN SERVIZIO DELLAIN APERTURA ANCORA L’A1-NAPOLI, PERMANGONO LE CODE PER INCIDENTE TRA FERENTINO E FROSINONE IN DIREZIONE NAPOLI. SI TRANSITA ANCORA SULLA SOLA CORSIA DI SORPASSO. RACCOMANDIAMO PRUDENZA ALLA GUIDA. TRAFFICO INTENSO SUL RACCORDO, IN INTERNA TROVIAMO CODE A TRATTI TRA LE USCITE CASSIA VEIENTANA E TIBURTINA E PIU’ AVANTI TRA CASILINA E APPIA. CODE ANCHE SUL TRATTO URBANO DELLA A24 TRA FIORENTINI E LA TANGENZIALE EST VERSO IL CENTRO. SULLA-FIUMICINO CODE TRA VIA ISACCO NEWTON E VIA DELLA MAGLIANA IN ENTRAMBE LE DIREZIONI. FILE ANCHE SULLA FLAMINIA TRA IL RACCORDO E VIA DEI DUE PONTI SEMPRE IN DIREZIONE CENTRO. INFINE TRASPORTO FERROVIARIO, FINO ALLE ORE ...