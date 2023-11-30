The O C | Adam Brody sulle ultime stagioni | “Erano brutte | i copioni non li leggevo”

The O.C., Adam Brody sulle ultime stagioni: “Erano brutte, i copioni non li leggevo” (Di giovedì 30 novembre 2023) Adam Brody, star di The O.C., teen drama andato in onda su Fox nella prima metà degli anni Duemila, ha confessato di non aver per nulla gradito le ultime stagioni della serie, ammettendo di aver lasciato che la propria opinione negativa del prodotto impattasse sulla qualità generale del suo lavoro. Le scottanti dichiarazioni sono contenute all’interno di The O.C. : An Oral History, che racconta in dettaglio la storia produttiva della serie, con interviste al cast e alla troupe. In un passaggio del volume, riportato da The Hollywood Reporter, si fa riferimento al progressivo disinteresse di Brody verso la serie; il produttore esecutivo Stephanie Savage racconta addirittura che a un certo punto l’attore iniziò a rifiutarsi di leggere le sceneggiature, abbandonando i copioni, uno sopra ...
