(Di giovedì 30 novembre 2023) Il CEO di Disney ha provato a spiegare i motivi dietro il clamorosodell'ultimo film dei Marvel Studios. L'amministratore delegato della Disney Bobpensa di conoscere uno dei motivi per cui l'ultimo film del MCU, The, ha deluso al botteghino: non c'abbastanzasul set. Intervenuto al NYT Dealbook Summit,ha rilasciato un'intervista in cui ha parlato del suo ritorno come amministratore delegato della Casa di Topolino, del difficile periodo in cui si trova la Disney e di altro ancora. Per quanto riguarda il declino dei Marvel Studios, un tempo una garanzia al botteghino,ha ribadito di aver posto l'accento sulla qualità piuttosto che sulla quantità, come ha già detto più volte in …

The Marvels, per Bob Iger 'ha fatto flop perché c'erano pochi dirigenti a supervisionare'

L'amministratore delegato della Disney Bob Iger pensa di conoscere uno dei motivi per cui l'ultimo film del MCU,, ha deluso al botteghino: non c'erano abbastanza dirigenti sul set. Intervenuto al NYT Dealbook Summit, Iger ha rilasciato un'intervista in cui ha parlato del suo ritorno come ...

The Marvels sta perdendo spettatori al doppio della velocità di Ant-Man 3 Everyeye Cinema

Bob Iger parla del flop di The Marvels e della Disney sotto Bob Chapek: "Una delusione" BadTaste.it Cinema

The Marvels: Here’s What Disney CEO Bob Iger Has To Say About The Film

The Marvels has been playing in theaters for a few weeks, and the Marvel Studios blockbuster has been a prominent topic of discussion. Notably, the film gained attention for experiencing the most ...

Disney’s Bob Iger Says Marvel Has Been ‘Diluted’ by Too Many Sequels

Disney CEO Bob Iger addresses the current state of Marvel Studios and says the company has been too focused on quantity instead of quality. The post Disney’s Bob Iger Says Marvel Has Been ‘Diluted’ by ...