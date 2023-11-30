The Marvels | per Bob Iger ha fatto flop perché c' erano pochi dirigenti a supervisionare

The Marvels

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Autore : movieplayer
The Marvels, per Bob Iger "ha fatto flop perché c'erano pochi dirigenti a supervisionare" (Di giovedì 30 novembre 2023) Il CEO di Disney ha provato a spiegare i motivi dietro il clamoroso flop dell'ultimo film dei Marvel Studios. L'amministratore delegato della Disney Bob Iger pensa di conoscere uno dei motivi per cui l'ultimo film del MCU, The Marvels, ha deluso al botteghino: non c'erano abbastanza dirigenti sul set. Intervenuto al NYT Dealbook Summit, Iger ha rilasciato un'intervista in cui ha parlato del suo ritorno come amministratore delegato della Casa di Topolino, del difficile periodo in cui si trova la Disney e di altro ancora. Per quanto riguarda il declino dei Marvel Studios, un tempo una garanzia al botteghino, Iger ha ribadito di aver posto l'accento sulla qualità piuttosto che sulla quantità, come ha già detto più volte in …
Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising

  • Tomb Raider : la sceneggiatrice di The Marvels scriverà la serie Amazon

  • Zawe Ashton ha dovuto "rigirare completamente" The Marvels dopo aver partorito

  • The Marvels : Kelsey Grammer commenta la scena mid-credits e anticipa nuove apparizioni nell'MCU

  • The Marvels : Adam Warlock doveva comparire nel film - i Marvel Studios lo hanno impedito

  • The Marvels : la regista Nia DaCosta esclusa dalla proiezione per il cast e la troupe

  • The Marvels : Brie Larson anticipa il futuro di Captain Marvel

The Marvels, per Bob Iger 'ha fatto flop perché c'erano pochi dirigenti a supervisionare'

L'amministratore delegato della Disney Bob Iger pensa di conoscere uno dei motivi per cui l'ultimo film del MCU, The Marvels , ha deluso al botteghino: non c'erano abbastanza dirigenti sul set. Intervenuto al NYT Dealbook Summit, Iger ha rilasciato un'intervista in cui ha parlato del suo ritorno come ...

The Marvels sta perdendo spettatori al doppio della velocità di Ant-Man 3  Everyeye Cinema

Bob Iger parla del flop di The Marvels e della Disney sotto Bob Chapek: "Una delusione"  BadTaste.it Cinema

The Marvels: Here’s What Disney CEO Bob Iger Has To Say About The Film

The Marvels has been playing in theaters for a few weeks, and the Marvel Studios blockbuster has been a prominent topic of discussion. Notably, the film gained attention for experiencing the most ...

Disney’s Bob Iger Says Marvel Has Been ‘Diluted’ by Too Many Sequels

Disney CEO Bob Iger addresses the current state of Marvel Studios and says the company has been too focused on quantity instead of quality. The post Disney’s Bob Iger Says Marvel Has Been ‘Diluted’ by ...
Video su : The Marvels
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : The Marvels Marvels Iger fatto flop perché