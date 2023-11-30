The Last of Us 2 potrebbe adattare i lost levels del videogame

The Last

The Last of Us 2 potrebbe adattare i "lost levels" del videogame (Di giovedì 30 novembre 2023) La rivelazione che la seconda stagione della serie potrebbe includere i "lost levels" dei giochi lascia presagire i piani per la terza stagione. Mentre le riprese sono state posticipate di qualche settimana per venire incontro agli impegni di Pedro Pascal, è emerso che nella narrazione di The Last of Us 2 potrebbero essere inclusi i cosiddetti "lost levels" dei videogame. Questo scenario farebbe presagire le intenzioni della HBO e degli autori della serie nel loro voler proseguire con una terza stagione dello show. Durante un'intervista con Entertainment Weekly, Neil Druckmann ha rivelato che, anche se tutto potrebbero cambiare nel corso delle riprese, "almeno un elemento di un lost Level" è previsto per la Stagione 2 ...
