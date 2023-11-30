Shanghai Electric' s Efforts Included in 2023 ESG Excellent Cases of Chinese Public Companies

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 30 novembre 2023), Nov. 30,/PRNewswire/(SEHK:2727, SSE:601727) was honored at theListedSustainable Development Conference for its remarkable performance in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG).in the "ESGof", the company's progressive strategies and unique insights have significantly contributed to the transformation of the ESG landscape in China. The annual event, run by the China Association for(CAPCO), acknowledges listedthat have made considerable progress in ...