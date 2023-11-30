Sex and the City | l' iconica serie diventerà un dating show

Sex and

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Autore : movieplayer
Sex and the City: l'iconica serie diventerà un dating show (Di giovedì 30 novembre 2023) L'iconica serie Sex and the City, andata in onda dal 1998 al 2004, tornerà presto ma sotto forma di dating show. Sex and the City diventerà un dating show che si baserà anch'esso sull'omonimo libro dell'autrice Candace Bushnell che ha ispirato l'iconica serie andata in onda dal 1998 al 2004. Secondo quanto riportato da Variety lo show - attualmente in fase di sviluppo presso Bunim/Murray Productions - si intitolerà Is There Still Sex in The City e seguirà le vicende di quattro amiche cinquantenni in cerca di un nuovo amore. "Le quattro amiche abbandoneranno la città per andare a vivere in una residenza in campagna dove potranno scegliere tra un gruppo di uomini una ...
Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising

  • Addio a Frances Sternhagen - attrice a Broadway e in tv : aveva recitato anche in "Sex and the City"

  • Lutto nella tv e a Sex and the City : addio a un personaggio iconico della serie

  • Addio a Frances Sternhagen - la suocera di Charlotte in Sex and the City – Il video

  • Sex and the City : Cynthia Nixon in sciopero della fame - chiede il cessate il fuoco a Gaza

  • Pleasing - il brand di Harry Styles - è pronto a lanciare la sua linea di profumi… sexy : ecco la data

  • Alessandro Vigilante : “i miei look sfrontati e sexy per i Maneskin”

Shane MacGowan, i colleghi lodano "il più grande", i fan vogliono 'Fairytale of New York' al numero uno

"So long North Star", scrive su Instagram Grain Chatten dei Fontaines DC, mentre Glen Matlock (Sex Pistols) chiede "un grande applauso per la leggenda che era Shane MacGowan". Sono solo alcuni dei ...

Torna Sex and the City, sarà un reality di incontri romantici  Agenzia ANSA

Sex And The City diventa un reality show  Radio Monte Carlo

Some Florida schools try to ease impact of laws aimed at LGBTQ+ students

They will let children wear any clothing that meets the district’s dress code, “even if it is not stereotypically associated with their biological sex at birth.” And when an employee receives ...

Shane MacGowan's life through quotes: 12 unforgettable one-liners from The Pogues rocker about drinking, women, and breaking into America

frenetic dance music.' He said it 'handles all sorts of subjects, from rebel songs to comical songs about sex'. He resisted being put into the category of a folk singer, saying: 'I play Irish popular ...
Video su : Sex and
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Sex and City iconica serie diventerà dating