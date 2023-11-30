Sex and the City | l' iconica serie diventerà un dating show

(Di giovedì 30 novembre 2023) L'Sex and the, andata in onda dal 1998 al 2004, tornerà presto ma sotto forma di. Sex and theunche si baserà anch'esso sull'omonimo libro dell'autrice Candace Bushnell che ha ispirato l'andata in onda dal 1998 al 2004. Secondo quanto riportato da Variety lo- attualmente in fase di sviluppo presso Bunim/Murray Productions - si intitolerà Is There Still Sex in Thee seguirà le vicende di quattro amiche cinquantenni in cerca di un nuovo amore. "Le quattro amiche abbandoneranno la città per andare a vivere in una residenza in campagna dove potranno scegliere tra un gruppo di uomini una ...

Shane MacGowan, i colleghi lodano "il più grande", i fan vogliono 'Fairytale of New York' al numero uno

"So long North Star", scrive su Instagram Grain Chatten dei Fontaines DC, mentre Glen Matlock (Pistols) chiede "un grande applauso per la leggenda che era Shane MacGowan". Sono solo alcuni dei ...

Torna Sex and the City, sarà un reality di incontri romantici Agenzia ANSA

Sex And The City diventa un reality show Radio Monte Carlo

Some Florida schools try to ease impact of laws aimed at LGBTQ+ students

They will let children wear any clothing that meets the district’s dress code, “even if it is not stereotypically associated with their biological sex at birth.” And when an employee receives ...

Shane MacGowan's life through quotes: 12 unforgettable one-liners from The Pogues rocker about drinking, women, and breaking into America

frenetic dance music.' He said it 'handles all sorts of subjects, from rebel songs to comical songs about sex'. He resisted being put into the category of a folk singer, saying: 'I play Irish popular ...