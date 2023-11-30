Guitar meets movies, il cinema nella playlist di Roberto Fabbri

''I brani lenti e melodici di Ennio Morricone,'so il tema struggente di Il Postino esaltano al massimo lo strumento. Quello più virtuosistico è senz' altro Don't let me be ...

Schindler's List dopo 30 anni rimane qualcosa di irripetibile WIRED Italia

'Schindler's list': quando il cinema va oltre il cinema cinecittanews.it

Is this Hamas's cruellest act yet Relatives of hostage Kfir Bibas say they hope the terror group is lying as Israel investigates claim he was killed alongside mother and ...

Israel said it is checking claims by Hamas that Kfir Bibas, a baby who was snatched and taken into Gaza by the terrorists, was killed in an Israeli airstrike alongside his mother and brother.

"Big-Money Spielberg Special": Underrated Stanley Kubrick & Steven Spielberg Sci-Fi Movie Praised By VFX Artists 22 Years Later

VFX artists praise an underrated Stanley Kubrick and Steven Spielberg sci-fi film 22 years after its release, praising its mix of practical and CGI.