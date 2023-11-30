Ruavieja brings you another moving Christmas campaign

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 30 novembre 2023) - The liqueur brand has launched its much-awaitedbased on the scientific finding confirming that our lives flash before our eyes just before we die MADRID, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/Leading Galician liqueur brandhas launched "The movie of your life," itsdesigned by TBWA\Spain, the creative agency led by Juan García-Escudero. The project, which is inspired by a scientific discovery made by neurosurgeon Ajmal Zemmar, aims to encourage people to reflect on life and the importance of all those moments that together make up each person's story. Abased on a scientific discovery Renowned neurosurgeon Ajmal Zemmar, a doctor and assistant professor at the University of Louisville, and his team witnessed a remarkable ...