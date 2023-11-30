Redmi 13C 5G | rivelato il chipset prima del lancio ufficiale

Redmi 13C

Redmi 13C 5G: rivelato il chipset prima del lancio ufficiale (Di giovedì 30 novembre 2023) Recentemente, Xiaomi ha annunciato il lancio in India del nuovo smartphone Redmi 13C. L’azienda, successivamente, ha confermato che il dispositivo sarà lanciato nelle varianti 4G e 5G. Il Redmi 13C 5G è confermato anche per il debutto nei mercati globali lo stesso giorno; un recente rapporto ha rivelato che il produttore farà debuttare la variante 4G nel mercato indiano con un chipset diverso, con lancio in programma il prossimo 6 dicembre. L’ultimo teaser condiviso da Xiaomi conferma che la variante 5G del Redmi 13C sarà dotata di un processore MediaTek Dimensity 6100+. Questo SoC è costruito su un processo a 6nm e presenta due core Cortex-A76 a 2,2 GHz, sei core Cortex-A55 a 2,0 GHz e una GPU Mali-G57 MP2. Per il momento, non vi sono dettagli circa il design, ma è ...
Redmi 13C - una variante potenziata per il mercato indiano

Il telefono economico Redmi 13C di Xiaomi è stato lanciato nei mercati globali all'inizio di questo mese, ma deve ancora fare il suo ingresso in India. Interessante notare che, secondo quanto riportato da fonti attendibili,...

Redmi 13C in versione 5G: Xiaomi conferma uscita e specifiche  GizChina.it

Come sarà Redmi 13C e quando arriva  Libero Tecnologia

Upcoming mobile phones in December 2023: From iQOO 12 to Samsung Galaxy M44, check the list

As we approach the year-end, December promises an exciting series of tech launches. The iQOO 12, Redmi 13C, OnePlus 12, HONOR 100, and Samsung Galaxy M44 are among the most anticipated launches. The ...

Redmi 13C will launch next week and here is why you should care about it

The Redmi 13C smartphone series is set to launch next week, and going by the official teasers posted by the company, there's a lot to be excited about the upcoming budget smartphones. With the ...
