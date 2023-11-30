Red Ginseng’s Potential as a Natural Treatment for Improving Withdrawal Symptoms and Dependency due to Drug Addiction Proven Scientifically

Red Ginseng’s

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sbircialanotizia©

Autore : sbircialanotizia
Red Ginseng’s Potential as a Natural Treatment for Improving Withdrawal Symptoms and Dependency due to Drug Addiction Proven Scientifically (Di giovedì 30 novembre 2023) SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/

In a noteworthy revelation at the Korean Society of Ginseng conference held in Seoul last October, red ginseng has gained attention for significantly Improving Dependency caused by Drug Addiction. Prof. Oh Sei-kwan from Ewha Womans University College of Medicine found that the consumption of red ginseng reduces
Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
Video su : Red Ginseng’s
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Red Ginseng’s Ginseng’s Potential Natural Treatment Improving