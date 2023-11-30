Red Ginseng' s Potential as a Natural Treatment for Improving Withdrawal Symptoms and Dependency due to Drug Addiction Proven Scientifically

In a noteworthy revelation at the Korean Society of Ginseng conference held in Seoul last October, red Ginseng has gained attention for significantly Improving Dependency caused by Drug Addiction. Prof. Oh Sei-kwan from Ewha Womans University College of Medicine found that the consumption of red Ginseng reduces both physical and psychological Dependency induced by Drug Addiction and greatly improves Withdrawal Symptoms. With the global issue of Drug Addiction becoming increasingly serious, this research result garners even more anticipation. According to the "World Drug Report 2023," ...
